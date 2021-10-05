BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 88.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52,843 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,213.4% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 213,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.