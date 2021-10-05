Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 354.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 584,814 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $21,518,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $11,302,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $10,745,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.3% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 932,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,678,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIC opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. The business had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $37.3868 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

