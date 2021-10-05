Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Galectin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 291,373 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $107,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.36. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

