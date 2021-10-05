Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 16,143 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,112,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 810.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

