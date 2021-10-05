Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,168 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Arvinas worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $21,066,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 185,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after buying an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179 over the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARVN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Arvinas stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

