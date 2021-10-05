Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $506,000 Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $166.68 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -177.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

