Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $532,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7,354.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,832.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

