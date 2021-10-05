Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,556,000.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

