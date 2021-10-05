Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $596,214.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,268.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $146,862.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,304 shares of company stock worth $7,780,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

