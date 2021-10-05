BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 8,057 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,365.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 143.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

