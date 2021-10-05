BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

