BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 57,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

