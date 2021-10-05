Citigroup Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DouYu International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after buying an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in DouYu International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in DouYu International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in DouYu International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

