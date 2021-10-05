Citigroup Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

