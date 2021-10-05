Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $279,335.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

