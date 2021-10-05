PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 11,541 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $3,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,708 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $171,468.32.

On Monday, September 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $52,782.83.

On Friday, September 17th, Thilo Schroeder sold 711 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $21,351.33.

On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $400,814.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $434,311.99.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $419,441.26.

PMVP stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,659,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PMVP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

