David Francis Sells 5,788 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMS opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Maximus by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

