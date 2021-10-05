Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roman Trawicki Sells 4,497 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $193.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.83. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.