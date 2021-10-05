Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady Sells 5,759 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seamus Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of Fabrinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58.

On Monday, August 23rd, Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,478,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after buying an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 129,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

