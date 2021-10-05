Citigroup Inc. Sells 149 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 844.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 25.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $350.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.93. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

