Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.