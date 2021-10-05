Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rimini Street were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 84.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $108,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199,201 shares of company stock valued at $21,009,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $837.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

