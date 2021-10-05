Rhumbline Advisers Invests $171,000 in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth about $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

