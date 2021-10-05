10,988 Shares in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 43.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

PSTL opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.12 million, a PE ratio of 260.57 and a beta of 0.47. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.