Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NeoGames by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGames by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NGMS opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $794.06 million and a P/E ratio of 92.56.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.