Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.63. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

PLSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

