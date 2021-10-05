Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Logistics by 57.4% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 127,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Universal Logistics by 124.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,335 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ULH opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $543.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

