PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2,711.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 346,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 635.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $548.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

PETS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

