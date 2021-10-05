Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,415 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 29.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 206,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 182.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 562,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 181.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 223,165 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,634,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,171.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.27. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

