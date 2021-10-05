Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,925 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,826 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

