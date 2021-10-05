Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Keros Therapeutics worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 42,309 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $918.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

