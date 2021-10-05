Citigroup Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of GES opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

