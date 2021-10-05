Citigroup Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 116.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of GMS worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.