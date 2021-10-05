OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.