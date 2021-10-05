Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,502 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dorman Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DORM opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.73. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

