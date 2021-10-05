Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,917 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

PZD stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

