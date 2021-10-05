Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,565 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

