Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blucora by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Blucora by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blucora by 87.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after buying an additional 528,282 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $758.29 million, a P/E ratio of -38.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

