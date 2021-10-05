8,254 Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $16,784,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $11,616,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $8,108,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $4,353,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

