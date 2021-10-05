8,306 Shares in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,306 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 95.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NX opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $734.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

