Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,393 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,864 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

