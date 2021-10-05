Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,473 Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

