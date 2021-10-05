Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFWFF. Raymond James cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

