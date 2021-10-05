Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BOIVF stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Solutions. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

