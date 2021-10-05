BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in September

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $0.7706 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

