Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,566 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Caledonia Mining worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth $6,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 13.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

