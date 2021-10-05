3,705 Shares in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

DLA opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $191.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $118.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

