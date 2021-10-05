Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $272,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $661.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

