Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 763 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NPO opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $99.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.