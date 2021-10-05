Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMI stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%. On average, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

